India And Spain Are Like Twin Brothers, Says MP CM During Business Meet In Madrid

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, July 16 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that India and Spain are like twin brothers as both countries have ancient civilisations that have evolved based on moral values and cultural heritage.

Chief Minister Yadav made this statement addressing the Invest in MP Business Forum Meet held in Madrid during the first day of his four-day official visit to Spain. He highlighted Spain's strong identity not only in culture but also in technology. Yadav praised Spain for its peace-loving nature, community development, technological adoption and passion for football, all of which contribute to its strong economy.

He pointed out that Spain is India's sixth-largest trade partner, with bilateral trade currently at $9.32 billion. "Every step taken by Spanish investors toward Madhya Pradesh, will prove to be a milestone in business and trade development," Yadav said. He further stated that Madhya Pradesh is India's fastest-growing state, and investing here is undoubtedly a profitable decision. He said, showcasing the state's unique strengths to investors, "If you are considering investing in India, you must visit Madhya Pradesh once; you will not forget it".

Yadav outlined the immense potential for investment in minerals, tourism, large-scale industries, pharmaceuticals, technology-driven sectors and more. He said, "Madhya Pradesh is witnessing the fastest growth in the Indian tourism sector. Centrally located state is rapidly emerging as a leader in logistics."

Before addressing the investors' meet, the Chief Minister visited the world-renowned headquarters of LaLiga in Madrid (Spain's premier professional football league) and held discussions with senior officials focusing on sports, youth empowerment, and investment collaboration.

Yadav emphasised that the expertise and global reach of LaLiga should directly benefit the youth of Madhya Pradesh. He proposed to LaLiga's officials to establish training centres in Madhya Pradesh. He said that Madhya Pradesh aims to leverage this collaboration to make sports a powerful vehicle for social development.

"Sports are no longer just a competition, but are now deeply connected to the personality, career and global identity of Indian youth," he said. Recalling Prime Minister Modi's remark describing a small village in Shahdol as the“football capital of India”, CM Yadav said this was not mere praise but recognition of the hidden potential in rural India. Madhya Pradesh is strengthening infrastructure for football and all other sports from Shahdol to Bhopal. The state government is committed to providing athletes with modern facilities, world-class training and opportunities for participation in international competitions.