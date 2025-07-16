Two Davids, One Mission: Pump.Fun And Soulbound.TV Rally Streamers Against Web2 Goliaths

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pump.fun lit the match. Soulbound.TV built the creator economy that follows.

New York City, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the heat rises this summer, so does a new creator-first movement fueled by two of Web3's most explosive platforms: and .

On the heels of $PUMP's viral memecoin launch and $SBX's, the pair are proving that creator-owned platforms can do what Twitch, TikTok, and Facebook won't: share the upside with the people who generate it.

StreamFi Summer Is Heating Up

First came DeFi Summer. Then NFT Summer. Now, StreamFi Summer is underway-and Soulbound.TV is leading the charge.

Among early movers like Abstract, Arena, and Sidekick, Soulbound.TV has emerged as the most complete and creator-centric platform, not just layering crypto on top of video, but completely rebuilding streaming around an interactive, financialized creator economy.

Inside a Soulbound.TV stream, fans can:



Bet in live prediction markets



Post or claim on-chain bounties



Trade along with DeFi streamers



Tip in any token



Deploy or earn from AI Agents

Soon: Stake capital to traders or creators and share in profits



“It feels like DeFi in 2020, but for entertainment,” said one early user.

Soulbound.TV is currently open for anyone to stream and has already hosted high-profile events, including a recent stream with esports legends Babybay, Sinatraa, and Tarik, some of the largest streamers in the world.

Soulbound x The Culture + Code Alliance

While ignited meme culture with $PUMP and a $5.6B valuation, Soulbound.TV is putting that cultural energy to work, turning streams into sovereign economies with $SBX at the center.

And they're not alone. Soulbound.TV is:



Integrated with: AVAX Gaming, Boinkers, Xcohost, and Open Loot



Backed by: Animoca Brands, a leading Web3 gaming and IP investor

Built on: Base for speed, low gas, and transparent smart contract infrastructure



= chaotic, fun, viral, culture-hacking memecoin energy.

Soulbound.TV = enduring creator-owned infrastructure built on top of that cultural momentum.

Together, and Soulbound.TV represents a new creator stack, where memes create demand, and ownership-based platforms capture and sustain it.

Two Davids, One Mission: End the Era of Exploitation

For too long, creators have been at the mercy of Web2 platforms that profit from their work while locking them into algorithmic black boxes, delayed payouts, and ad-based scraps.

proved that users can generate billions in value when given the right tools.

Soulbound.TV is proving they can keep that value-instantly, on-chain, and without middlemen.

“This isn't just a product shift,” says the Soulbound.TV team.

“It's a culture shift. And creators are done waiting to get paid.”

Two Davids. One mission. And the Web2 Goliaths are running out of runway.

About Soulbound.TV

Soulbound.TV is the largest Web3 livestreaming platform, offering instant crypto payouts, 80%+ revenue share, zero ads, and creator-owned tools like prediction markets, AI agents, token integrations, and on-chain bounties. Backed by Animoca Brands and already home to 100,000+ users and 2,000+ streamers, Soulbound.TV is leading the StreamFi revolution .

About is a Solana-based memecoin launchpad that lets anyone deploy a token in seconds. After exploding to a $5.6B valuation with $PUMP, has become the beating heart of on-chain meme culture and viral token launches in Web3.





