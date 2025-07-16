Fuse Teams Up With Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), Signs Cooperative Research And Development Agreement (CRADA)

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The partnership is designed to accelerate the development of technologies that support both the National Nuclear Security Administration's (NNSA) mission and the commercialization of fusion energy. As part of the agreement, LANL will evaluate Fuse's current and future hardware designs and cooperatively work to develop target designs, which will be tested by LANL and Fuse experts specializing in plasma, radiation, and energy outputs. This partnership brings together LANL's 80-year experience in high-energy density physics, plasma theory, computational modeling, and materials science with Fuse's novel, next-generation pulsed power and z-pinch systems.

"By working collaboratively with private sector partners like Fuse, we can accelerate the pace of innovation and ensure that critical capabilities are developed for the public benefit," said Pat Fitch, deputy Laboratory director for Science, Technology and Engineering at Los Alamos. "It is essential that the Laboratory and the private sector continue to learn from and support each other to address shared challenges and deliver on our responsibilities to the nation. We look forward to joining forces with Fuse."

Fuse has built impedance-matched Marx generators (IMG) and high-energy dense plasma focus (DPF) machines that are on the path to large-scale fusion machines. Fuse's current, operational hardware is critical for development of z-pinch targets, addressing plasma instabilities, and demonstrating the feasibility of fusion as a commercial energy source.

James C. Owen, President of Fuse Federal commented, "This partnership connects Fuse's commercial fusion technology development with Los Alamos' scientific expertise to benefit national security and both public and private interests. Fuse's team will work closely with LANL to advance national security and the realization of commercial fusion energy."

Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, Fuse Board of Directors member and former Under Secretary of Energy for Nuclear Security and NNSA Administrator, commented, "Fuse is providing a critical national security capability that will be utilized in full spectrum radiation testing for nuclear and conventional delivery platforms and their associated payloads. Fuse's partnership with LANL will further augment the incredible capabilities supporting the US strategic deterrent."

JC Btaiche, Fuse Founder and CEO, said, "Nuclear fusion is the holy grail of energy; and energy security is national security. On the path to commercial fusion power, Fuse is uniquely positioned and proud to deliver technology supporting nuclear security and deterrence."

About Fuse Federal

Fuse Federal is a subsidiary of U.S.-based Fuse Energy Technologies Corporation and is focused on U.S. Government customers. The company is accelerating the world's transition to fusion energy by securing clean, reliable, global energy abundance while also ensuring U.S. and Allied competitiveness.

About Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory is a multi-program, federally funded research and development center for the National Nuclear Security Administration of the U.S. Department of Energy. The Laboratory's priority roles are serving as a nuclear weapons design agency and a nuclear weapons production agency; addressing nuclear threats; and performing national security science, technology, and engineering.

SOURCE Fuse Energy Technologies Corporation