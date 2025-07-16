Paymentology Expands Dubai Presence With New Office To Support Growth Across The Middle East

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Paymentology , the leading global issuer-processor, has announced the opening of its new and expanded office in Dubai, marking a significant milestone in its continued investment across the Middle East.

The relocation reflects Paymentology's expanding regional footprint, driven by a fast-growing client base and rising demand for advanced, scalable payment infrastructure. With clients and partners including organisations such as Wio, Mamo, Mawarid Finance, and Zand, the new office will serve as a strategic hub for delivery, collaboration, and innovation, supporting digital banks and fintechs across the region with next-generation payment experiences.

“The Middle East has reached an inflection point. We're seeing governments prioritise financial innovation, regulatory frameworks that support experimentation, and a new generation of digital banks gaining real traction. Our investment in this new space reflects that shift. It's designed to act as a regional engine for client success, efficient execution, and long-term scale.”

The announcement comes at a time of significant momentum for the region. The Middle East is fast becoming one of the world's most exciting fintech frontiers. Digital banking adoption in the UAE is soaring, 89% of consumers now use digital-first bank accounts , and digital payments now account for just 17% cash usage in everyday transactions. Real-time payments are also growing rapidly, with the region expected to exceed 3 billion transactions by 2028 . Across MENA, over 1,000 fintechs are now operating, with the sector expected to grow 35% annually through 2028 , more than double the global average.

“Dubai has been home to our regional team for a decade, but this move is symbolic of the momentum we're seeing here. In just a few years, we've gone from early-stage digitisation to fully cloud-first banks, instant payments, and embedded finance becoming mainstream. As that complexity grows, our clients need partners who understand the regulatory nuance, user behaviour, and infrastructure demands of each market.”

The Dubai office will serve as a base for client delivery, partner engagement, and operations, housing an expanded team of local experts. As part of a global network spanning 50 countries and 14 time zones, Paymentology combines leading technology with deep local market knowledge, ensuring its clients receive tailored, responsive support wherever they operate.

To further highlight its commitment to the region, Paymentology has also been awarded the Excellence Award at the Mawarid Fintech & Innovation Summit 2025. This recognition celebrates the company's strong partnerships and outstanding contributions to advancing financial innovation across the Middle East.