Rowan To Open First Mississippi Location At Highland Village

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rowan, the national hypoallergenic earring brand well-known for providing safe and celebratory ear piercing experiences for the young and young-at-heart, will open their first Mississippi location this fall at Highland Village. Their new location will be in the Highland Village Courtyard next to Sur La Table. The popular brand joins recent lifestyle additions such as Free People and Lululemon, further cementing the iconic Jackson shopping center's reputation as the home of best-in-class retail and dining options in Mississippi.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rowan to both Highland Village and Mississippi,” said Arielle Weston, WS Development Director of Asset Strategy & Experience.“Our customers are sure to fall in love with Rowan and their incredible staff and stylish earring collections. Rowan emphasizes safety and comfort without compromising style, making it the perfect choice for first-timers, trendsetters and everyone in between.”

Rowan offers a variety of stylish hypoallergenic earrings, all made of premium metals such as 14k solid gold, gold vermeil, 14k gold over sterling silver and sterling silver. All ear piercings at Rowan are performed by licensed nurses and feature special aftercare solutions, ensuring customers can personalize their look without fear of irritation or infection. Whether customers are simply shopping for high-quality earrings or getting their first (or next!) ear piercing, Rowan guarantees a lively, memorable and safe experience.

Rowan began when Founder Louisa Schneider realized that choices in the ear piercing industry were limited to either an impersonal experience at the mall and tattoo parlors or an intimidating one at a doctor's office. When Schneider could not find a fun, celebratory and safe ear piercing experience for her children, she decided to create the experience herself. Rowan is now bringing this safe and fun ear piercing experience to Mississippi.

“We're thrilled to be opening our first Mississippi studio at Highland Village! At Rowan, we believe every piercing is a milestone, and every milestone can be celebrated with a piercing. Our Jackson Highland Village studio is more than just a place to get pierced; it's a place to celebrate life's moments, big and small,” said Louisa Schneider, Founder and CEO of Rowan.“Our first opening in Mississippi signifies our commitment to providing the safest piercing experience to all, we can't wait to open our doors later this year.”

About Rowan

Rowan is an ear piercing and hypoallergenic jewelry brand with studios across the US. Mom-founded and women-led, Rowan is built on the values of safety and celebration. Backed by a medical advisory board, all Rowan piercings are performed by licensed nurses to deliver the safest piercing experience for all ages. All of Rowan's top-quality hypoallergenic jewelry is designed or curated in-house to ensure that every piercing stays healthy. At Rowan, every piercing is a milestone and every milestone can be celebrated with a piercing, or a new pair of hypoallergenic earrings.

About Highland Village

Highland Village is a charming Jackson, Mississippi staple that boasts a longstanding tradition of exclusive shopping, fine dining and plenty of southern hospitality. Add in beautiful architecture and inviting outdoor spaces, and it's the perfect place to spend the day. From a morning coffee to a night on the town and every detail in between, it all happens at The Village. Highland Village is home to an assortment of locally owned boutiques, national brands exclusive to HV, one-of-a-kind restaurants and fitness studios, including Whole Foods Market, lululemon, Warby Parker, Kendra Scott, Buffalo Peak and Maison Weiss.

Highland Village, a community staple since 1961, is conveniently located in Jackson, Mississippi on I-55 North. For more information, visit , and follow @highlandvillagejxn on Facebook and Instagram.

About WS Development

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class experiences, designed with our customers, tenants and partners in mind. Established in 1990, WS is one of few vertically-integrated real estate companies that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 22 million square feet of existing space and an additional nine million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit , call 617.232.8900 or follow WS Development on LinkedIn

