Kuwait Moi Arrests Black Magic Swindler
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 16 (KUNA) -- A person deceiving people under pretenses of practicing black magic, sorcery, and divination in exchange for money was arrested by police, said the Interior Ministry on Wednesday.
This came as part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to combat fraud and illegal practices.
A statement by the ministry revealed that authorities had received reliable information on an individual engaging in fraud and deception against citizens and residents by claiming to be able to predict the future and solve family and financial problems through black magic rituals and sorcery, in exchange for large sums of money.
After verifying the information, the necessary legal authorization was obtained and an ambush was carried out, resulting in his arrest.
He was in possession of multiple incriminating items, including black magic books, paper talismans, unknown materials and liquids used in sorcery rituals, and a fundraising box.
He had previously been arrested approximately 20 years ago by the Anti-Financial Crimes Department on the same charges, legal action was taken against him at the time, and he was required to pledge not to repeat such practices.
The accused and the seized items were referred to the specialized authorities for legal action.
The Interior Ministry affirmed that it would not tolerate such illegal practices, which harm society and exploit people's needs and vulnerability, and advised everyone to refrain from dealing with such individuals and to report them immediately through official channels.
All forms off black magic are criminalized in Kuwait, as they are strictly prohibited in Islam. (end)
ahk
ahk
