Man Sells Ferrari, Shuts Down Company To Build Animal Shelter After His Pet Dog Saves His Life

MENAFN - Live Mint) In Japan, a 54-year-old man named Hirotaka Saito shut down his company and sold his luxury car to open a shelter for dogs. It happened after his own pet saved his life.

Saito sold his Ferrari to buy land and build Wansfree, a shelter where dogs are free from chains. It now houses 40 dogs and eight cats. He hopes to raise funds and expand the shelter to 300 dogs by 2028.

Years ago, during a financial crisis, Saito tried to end his life . His large dog blocked the door and stopped him from leaving.

As Saito was about to end his life, his 70kg dog blocked the door and refused to move. He realised the dog understood and was stopping him.

This changed his mind, and he chose to live for others. He began rescuing aggressive dogs in Japan, according to The Asahi Shimbun. Despite being bitten often, Saito patiently showed them love, never giving up on any of them.

He started the Wansfree rescue centre in Yaizu. It cares for dogs that bite or act out due to past abuse. The shelter is free and supports dogs that most people find too difficult to handle.

“When I realised that I was saved by a dog, I believed that what I could do is save dogs for the rest of my life. I will spend all my money on dogs,” Saito told fnn.

“I want to let them know that they are loved,” he added.

His fingers are now constantly red and swollen from internal bleeding. But, he has never felt better.

“I'm better off now than ever. I'm so fortunate to be able to realise that,” he said.

Social media reactions

The South China Morning Post shared a few social media responses.

One of them wrote,“Dogs also have feelings like humans. They deserve our respect and love. I salute Mr Saito.”

“I am willing to offer my help in some form to this centre,” came from another.