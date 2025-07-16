UP To Develop Thematic Forests Across State From July 18

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, July 16 (IANS) As part of the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam 2.0' initiative, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch a series of thematic forests across the state. The drive will begin on Friday, July 18, in Mirzapur, where the work to develop 'Eklavya Van' will be kick-started.

The move comes close on the heels of the government planting 37,21,40,925 saplings across the state.

The state Forest Department has finalised the date and assigned responsibilities for developing thematic forests throughout the year.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed that all the programmes of the campaign should be celebrated like a grand festival.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sunil Chaudhary said that under Chief Minister Adityanath's direction, every programme of thematic forests will be celebrated as a festival.

Eklavya Van, dedicated to the tribal icon Birsa Munda on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary, will be developed within existing green cover with additional plantations and other developmental activities.

Similarly, Oxy Van will be developed to control air pollution and maintain environmental balance starting July 19. Shakti Van celebrating women empowerment will be developed from July 21, Triveni Van for successful organisation of Maha kumbh 2025 from July 23, Atal Van on the centenary celebration of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from July 25, Gopal Van (in cowsheds) from July 27, Ekta Van, the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel from July 31, Sindoor Van (in the memory of fallen soldiers) from August 15.

Like every year, this year too, the government is focusing on developing a special forest.

During the rainy season, the Forest Department is busy planting and conserving the saplings.

The state government has also pressed for unique initiatives like Rakshabandhan Vatika (planting saplings by brother and sister) and 'Ek Ped Guru ke Naam' (A sapling in the name of a teacher).