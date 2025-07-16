Formedics Names Jeff Mullins As Chief Financial Officer, Accelerating Its HCP Community Platform Growth

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Formedics , a leading healthcare professional (HCP) collaboration platform, today announced the appointment of Jeff Mullins as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This appointment continues Formedics' demonstrated commitment to building the industry's leading digital HCP community, driving heightened physician engagement and peer learning.

Mr. Mullins brings more than 20 years of experience in senior-level finance and strategic analysis within high-growth organizations. Mr. Mullins will report to Chief Executive Officer Greg Jackson and assume responsibility for Formedics' financial strategy. He will focus on optimizing strategic opportunities and investment decisions, delivering enhanced financial planning and analysis, and supporting process improvements and efficiencies.

"Jeff's track record of providing best-in-class financial support for companies through periods of substantial growth and transformation make him an ideal fit for Formedics," said Mr. Jackson. "His collaborative approach will foster cross-functional alignment, drive efficiencies, and strengthen our position for long-term success as the leader in HCP collaboration and peer learning."

Prior to joining Formedics, Mr. Mullins served as CFO at Cadmium, a technology provider in event management and continuing education solutions, where he developed and stabilized a finance and accounting team and created a sales operation team. As Senior Vice President at First Advantage, a leader in background screening, he supported consistent growth and expansion across the sales, product innovation, development, and technology organizations, including the company's move from a private to publicly held company.

"I am thrilled to be joining Formedics at a time of dynamic and exciting growth," said Mr. Mullins. "By expanding the finance delivery of key strategic insights and analysis, we can support the company as it accelerates its commitment to drive change and innovation in the fast-growing health information sector."

About Formedics, LLC

Formedics is a platform where healthcare professionals connect, collaborate, and learn through peer-driven discussions with leading experts, opinion leaders, and specialized communities. The platform provides pharmaceutical and life sciences brands with powerful opportunities to engage and target physicians across digital, point-of-care, and live event channels. Founded in 2024, Formedics unites the strengths of Figure 1, Mashup Media, AMC Media Group, and Physician's Weekly to create a comprehensive ecosystem for HCP education. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Formedics, LLC

