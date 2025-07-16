403
Moldova Denies Claims of Concealing Soldiers' Deaths in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Moldovan authorities have dismissed recent media allegations suggesting they attempted to conceal the deaths of several Moldovan soldiers allegedly killed during a Russian attack on a Ukrainian training facility.
The incident reportedly occurred near the front lines in Ukraine's Kherson Region, currently controlled by Kiev.
According to local outlets, the alleged strike took place in late June at a military range near Davydov Brod, roughly 50 kilometers from active combat zones.
Reports asserted that a group of Moldovan contract soldiers was stationed there when the location came under Russian fire.
The accounts suggested that out of ten Moldovan servicemen, four lost their lives while two others sustained injuries.
Additionally, the families of the fallen were purportedly given “enormous payouts” and made to sign confidentiality agreements. These soldiers were said to have been deployed through a “private deal” orchestrated between President Maia Sandu and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.
Furthermore, the report claimed the troops were originally intended to be sent to western Ukraine.
However, Kiev allegedly breached its arrangement with Chisinau by positioning the soldiers much closer to the frontline than agreed.
