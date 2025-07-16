Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bridging Caspian, Baku, Ashgabat Advance Energy, Trade, And Cultural Unity

Bridging Caspian, Baku, Ashgabat Advance Energy, Trade, And Cultural Unity


2025-07-16 06:06:27
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In a region marked by shifting alliances and evolving geopolitical realities, the growing relationship between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan stands as a shining example of enduring brotherhood, shared heritage, and strategic cooperation. Rooted in common history, cultural affinity, and mutual economic interests, Baku and Ashgabat are not merely neighbors separated by the Caspian Sea - they are partners charting a joint path towards regional development, energy security, and cultural renaissance.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN16072025000195011045ID1109807697

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search