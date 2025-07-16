Bridging Caspian, Baku, Ashgabat Advance Energy, Trade, And Cultural Unity

In a region marked by shifting alliances and evolving geopolitical realities, the growing relationship between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan stands as a shining example of enduring brotherhood, shared heritage, and strategic cooperation. Rooted in common history, cultural affinity, and mutual economic interests, Baku and Ashgabat are not merely neighbors separated by the Caspian Sea - they are partners charting a joint path towards regional development, energy security, and cultural renaissance.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%