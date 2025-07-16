403
Jordan, Islamic Development Partners Collaborate On Groundbreaking Anti-Poverty Initiative
Jordan News Agency
Amman, July 16 (Petra) – The Agricultural Credit Corporation (ACC) is moving toward launching a major development program aimed at fighting poverty and creating lasting economic opportunities.
This comes following a meeting between ACC Director General Mohammad Al-Dujan and a visiting delegation from the Islamic Development Bank and the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development, based in Saudi Arabia.
The discussions centered around the "HOPE" initiative, short for Harvesting Opportunities for Poverty Eradication, which is designed to generate sustainable livelihoods, especially for women and youth, by providing access to financing, strengthening skills, and improving market linkages.
Both sides explored how to jointly design targeted lending schemes that directly contribute to the program's goals, aligning with Jordan's broader development agenda as outlined in the Economic Modernization Vision and the National Sustainable Agriculture Plan.
They agreed to move forward with necessary technical and financial preparations, paving the way for the program's evaluation and rollout phase.
