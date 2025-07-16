403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hungary calls EU to put sanctions on Ukraine over death of dual citizen
(MENAFN) Hungary has urged the European Union to impose sanctions on Ukrainian officials in connection with the death of Jozsef Sebestyen, a dual national of both countries, who allegedly died after being assaulted by Ukrainian military recruiters.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced the move in a statement shared on social media Tuesday. “The Hungarian government has initiated in Brussels the immediate inclusion of Ukrainian leaders responsible for the death of Hungarian citizen Jozsef Sebestyen in the EU’s sanctions list for human rights,” he wrote.
Hungarian media reported that Sebestyen, 45, a resident of Ukraine’s Zakarpatye region—which has a sizable Hungarian minority—died on July 6. The reports allege that he sustained fatal injuries after being beaten with iron bars by draft officers. The incident has ignited public anger in Hungary, prompting demonstrations outside the Ukrainian Embassy in Budapest and leading the government to summon Ukraine’s ambassador for an official protest.
Ukrainian authorities have denied the accusations. According to the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Sebestyen had been “legally mobilized” but later deserted and admitted himself to a hospital, where he reportedly died of a “pulmonary embolism” with no evidence of physical assault.
Prime Minister Orban has rejected this version of events and demanded a full and transparent investigation. In an interview published Monday, he argued that the incident reveals why Ukraine is not ready for EU membership. “It is unacceptable for people even in a country at war to be beaten to death because they do not want to or can’t fight,” he said, adding that Sebestyen, as a European Union citizen, was entitled to protection from the bloc.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced the move in a statement shared on social media Tuesday. “The Hungarian government has initiated in Brussels the immediate inclusion of Ukrainian leaders responsible for the death of Hungarian citizen Jozsef Sebestyen in the EU’s sanctions list for human rights,” he wrote.
Hungarian media reported that Sebestyen, 45, a resident of Ukraine’s Zakarpatye region—which has a sizable Hungarian minority—died on July 6. The reports allege that he sustained fatal injuries after being beaten with iron bars by draft officers. The incident has ignited public anger in Hungary, prompting demonstrations outside the Ukrainian Embassy in Budapest and leading the government to summon Ukraine’s ambassador for an official protest.
Ukrainian authorities have denied the accusations. According to the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Sebestyen had been “legally mobilized” but later deserted and admitted himself to a hospital, where he reportedly died of a “pulmonary embolism” with no evidence of physical assault.
Prime Minister Orban has rejected this version of events and demanded a full and transparent investigation. In an interview published Monday, he argued that the incident reveals why Ukraine is not ready for EU membership. “It is unacceptable for people even in a country at war to be beaten to death because they do not want to or can’t fight,” he said, adding that Sebestyen, as a European Union citizen, was entitled to protection from the bloc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment