Greece, Libya Pledge Closer Cooperation On Migration, Trade, Maritime Zones (VIDEO)
The visit by the Greek delegation marked the conclusion of a diplomatic tour that began in Benghazi last week. In Tripoli, the Greek official met with Libya's Presidential Council President, the Prime Minister, and the Foreign Minister.
According to diplomatic sources, the talks were held in a "particularly productive atmosphere," with both sides expressing a commitment to reset relations and move forward on long-standing issues.
Among the top priorities discussed were the regulation of migration flows, boosting bilateral trade, and revisiting the complex matter of maritime zone delimitation between the two Mediterranean nations.
Athens has repeatedly emphasized the importance of a stable and unified Libya, viewing it as a cornerstone for security and prosperity in the broader region.
“A strong, unified, and self-sufficient Libya, working in close partnership with Greece, can serve as a guarantee of regional stability,” the Greek side stated following the meetings.
