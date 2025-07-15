Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
USDCHF Wave Analysis 15 July 2025


2025-07-15 11:04:34
(MENAFN- FxPro)

USDCHF: ⬆️ Buy

– USDCHF reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8055

USDCHF currency pair recently reversed from the support zone lying at the intersection of the support level 0.7900, lower daily Bollinger Band and the support trendline of the daily down channel from May.

The upward reversal from support zone started the active short-term ABC correction ii.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_2_uk_75_eng.png>

Given the strongly bullish US dollar sentiment seen today, USDCHF currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.8055 (former strong support from April and June).

MENAFN15072025000156011031ID1109806130

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

