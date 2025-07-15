The Beach Football League Is Making Magic And Sandcastles At American Dream

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The BFL Dream Beach Weekend is just one of the many BFL Exhibition events this summer, launching the season back on May 10th with the Hermosa Classic in Hermosa, CA, followed by the Santa Monica Showcase, held this past weekend from the Santa Monica Pier, and is now heading east, with the Hampton Classic, July 19 and 20 in Hampton, NH, the Wildwood Open, August 9 and 10 at Morey's Piers in Wildwood, NJ, and then circling back to the BFL Dream Beach, August 21 through 24, 2025 at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ.

What a dream it will be! The multi-day event is packed with live entertainment, celebrity appearances, youth exhibition games and camps, and everything football, from open tryouts for the new league, to a partnership with the New York Giants and New England Patriots, including a tailgate party Thursday afternoon prior to the preseason rivalry game between the two NFL teams at MetLife Stadium.

Founded by veteran NFL player, former Patriot, and 2X Super Bowl Champion, Tully Banta-Cain, the BFL has been making headlines since its first event in 2024 at Hampton Beach, Hampton, NH. Banta-Cain formed the league to create a new version of football that can be played on any beach, a game that is safer, with less impact, and without extensive equipment needs, making it a more accessible sport for players of all ages.

Like at every other BFL Exhibition weekend, Dream Beach will feature open tryouts, open to individuals at least 18 years of age, who have graduated high school in or prior to 2024, and are not under contract with any other professional football league, or currently members of collegiate football teams for the 2025 season.

Attendees to the BFL Dream Beach will have a blast with a roster full of fun and excitement. Live performances from members of the NFL Players Choir, the amazing a cappella group HOME FREE, and other entertainers are scheduled to perform. Additional appearances from NFL legends such as Bryant McKinnie, Malik Jackson, Nick Mangold, David Tyree, and others will be on hand for interacting, engaging with and even coaching BFL Dream Beach attendees. BFL activations and promotions will take place all week long both inside the American Dream Mall, as well as outside at the Dream Beach.

The BFL Dream Beach Weekend will also include other attractions like a Cornhole Challenge, Create a Castle Sandcastle Competitions, Celebrity Angry Birds Mini Golf Tournament, a Kid's Zone, the BFL Vendor Village, Beer Garden, and more.

"It has been a great summer for the BFL so far, "states Tully Banta-Cain. "We have been fortunate to bring on a wonderful team of partners to the BFL. Brands like Sun Cruiser, Shibumi Shades, Sizzle, Coca-Cola, and now, the American Dream, have all teamed up with the BFL, and the list is still growing. It is an honor to work with such excellent brands and such great people to bring the BFL experience to everyone. It is a lifestyle of high energy and positive vibes. We cannot wait to share it with everyone!"

The BFL is proud to highlight their recognized charities: The Boys & Girls Club of America, Tunnel to Towers, and the Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation (ACPMP). The BFL proudly supports these worthy charities, holding fundraising activations at each BFL Exhibition Season event and beyond.

Registration for both open tryouts and the Kid's Zone Camps are now open, and though free to the public to attend, special BFL Dream Beach experience tickets, meet and greet packages, and VIP passes are available for purchase.

Registration for the BFL Dream Beach Open Tryouts and the Kids Zone are open and available at .

For additional information about the Beach Football League, visit .

About the Beach Football League

The Beach Football League (BFL) is the vision of Tully Banta-Cain, veteran NFL athlete and 2-time Super Bowl champion. Banta-Cain founded the sport league in 2023, with the goal of creating a safer, lower-impact version of football that can be played on any beach, with little to no special equipment needed, making football accessible to kids in all social classes everywhere. The inaugural league event was held at Hampton Beach, Hampton, New Hampshire in 2024. 2025 marks the roll out of the BFL through a series of athlete tryouts, exhibition games, entertainment, and community events. BFL will introduce franchise teams to the business model in 2026, with the vision of making beach football a Summer Olympic Sport. For more information visit .

About the American Dream

American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, is an unparalleled mix of world-class entertainment, retail, and dining, comprising more than 3-million square feet just minutes away from New York City in East Rutherford, New Jersey. American Dream is home to leading attractions, including DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, Sesame Street Learn & Play, THE GAMEROOM Powered by Hasbro, New Jersey Hall of Fame, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Aquarium, Big SNOW Ski Hill, Dream Wheel – a 300-foot observation wheel overlooking the NYC skyline. American Dream's immersive luxury shopping and dining experience – The Avenue – features Saks Fifth Avenue, Hermès, Rolex, Cartier, Watches of Switzerland, Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co., Gucci, Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana, Ferrari, Gentle Monster, Canada Goose, Carpaccio, a fine-dining Italian restaurant, and much more. The retail and dining collection is further expanded with flagship locations for Aritzia, H&M, PRIMARK, Uniqlo, Sephora and Zara; as well as the Toys"R"Us global flagship, the only standalone location in the U.S, the first-ever MrBeast Burger restaurant, world renowned chef Marcus Samuelsson's Marcus Live! and the world's first and only "candy department store," IT'SUGAR.

