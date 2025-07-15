Loangeek Arranges $18.75 M Loan For Complex Hospitality Deal

RED BANK, N.J., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanGeek, a leading platform in commercial real estate financing and expert in structuring and closing complex deals, today announced the successful closing of an $18,750,000 loan on a landmark hotel asset in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This transaction underscores LoanGeek's ability to help borrowers navigate complexity when standard solutions fall short-such as refinancing existing debt, satisfying tax obligations, and underwriting significant capex.

"Closing this transaction required us to navigate a series of complex hurdles-from refinancing seller debt under tight timelines to structuring capex funding for extensive property enhancements," said Chris Pepe, CEO of LoanGeek. "This milestone proves we can not only originate and close the routine loans in today's market, but also the large, challenging transactions our partners turn to us for when no one else can deliver. Our ability to see this deal through from origination to funding gives our clients the confidence that LoanGeek can handle every situation-simple or complex."

Over the course of several months, the LoanGeek team collaborated with the borrower and multiple capital partners to devise a tailored financing solution that balanced operational needs with investor protections. Despite shifting market conditions and underwriting complexities, the transaction closed on budget.

Key Transaction Details

Loan Amount: $18,750,000

Rate : SOFR + 5.0%

Location: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Asset Type: Hospitality (hotel)

LTV: 45 percent

Use of Proceeds:



Pay off seller financing and existing business debt

Satisfy outstanding tax obligations Fund $4,250,000 of capital expenditures for property upgrades and improvements

About LoanGeek

LoanGeek is a technology‐driven real estate finance platform that connects borrowers with capital solutions nationwide. By combining advanced data analytics, streamlined processes, and a deep network of lending partners, LoanGeek delivers flexible financing for both standard and customized transactions. For more information, visit .

SOURCE LoanGeek, LLC

