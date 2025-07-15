Clean Phone Storage Now Solves The #1 Iphone Headache: Not Enough Space

The updated app makes it easier than ever to remove clutter, free up storage, and speed up your iPhone in just a few taps.

GEORGETOWN, Cayman Islands, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightpoint has rolled out a major update to Clean Phone Storage Now , the all-in-one iOS app designed to eliminate the most common frustration for iPhone users: running out of storage space. With smarter tools, faster performance, and an intuitive interface, the app makes it easy to reclaim space, speed up your device, and stay organized-without ever touching your favorite memories or essential apps.

"As smartphones get more powerful, they also get more cluttered-and fast," said Ryan Marshall, Chief Product Officer at Eightpoint. "This update gives users a smarter, simpler way to take control of their storage. It's no longer about digging through files manually. We've built an experience that cleans up what's slowing your phone down, and keeps what matters."

Free Up iPhone Space

What's New and What Sets It Apart

Clean Phone Storage Now goes beyond basic iPhone storage cleanup. The newly updated version introduces advanced features that combine intelligent automation with practical tools for everyday users:



Smart Photo Cleanup – Detects and deletes duplicate images, burst shots, and cluttered screenshots.

Video Management – Identifies and removes large or similar video files that take up space.

Contact Organizer – Merges duplicates, removes empty entries, and cleans up your address book in seconds.

Calendar Cleanup – Clears outdated or canceled events with a single tap.

Real-Time Device Monitoring – Track your storage, CPU, and memory usage to stay in control. One-Tap Smart Cleaning – No digging required-just scan and optimize instantly.

Why Users Love It

Clean Phone Storage Now is ideal for anyone frustrated by sluggish performance, constant "Storage Almost Full" warnings, or a disorganized phone. Whether you're a casual user or power user, the app delivers instant relief-freeing up iPhone storage space while helping your device run faster and smoother. Users love that it's an easy, effective way to improve iPhone performance without the hassle.

Available on the App Store

Clean Phone Storage Now is available for free on the App Store. Simply search for Clean Phone Storage Now and take the first step toward a cleaner, faster iPhone-without the stress of manual cleanups.

Eightpoint is a digital product company transforming bold ideas into impactful, scalable products. We rapidly build and evolve user-first products that solve real problems-from desktop to mobile and beyond. Our growing ecosystem includes innovative products like NOAA Live Weather Radar, a sleek app that delivers real-time forecasts with clarity and ranks among the most-used weather apps in the World; Check Heart Rate Now, a quick and easy wellness monitor; and Wave Browser, a powerful and secure way to search the web. Every product we launch is designed to engage users, enhance daily life, and deliver real-world value. Backed by data and driven by a relentless commitment to quality, Eightpoint moves fast, thinks big, and builds digital experiences that people love. Discover how we turn big ideas into bold digital products at

