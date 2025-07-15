403
Unmanned aerial vehicle with explosives struck Iraq oil facility
(MENAFN) An unmanned aerial vehicle carrying explosives struck the Sarsang oil facility on Tuesday morning in Iraq's Duhok province, located within the Kurdistan region. According to local officials, the incident did not result in any injuries.
This strike came shortly after another drone assault took place the previous evening, in which two explosive drones targeted the Khurmala oil site in Erbil province, as reported by the Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry of Natural Resources.
According to a statement from HKN Energy, a company based in the United States, the explosion on Tuesday disrupted one of its operational sites in the Sarsang field, forcing a halt in production activities.
Recent weeks have seen a rise in drone-related attacks across Iraq. In one of the more recent incidents, an explosive drone was intercepted near Erbil International Airport on Monday, as noted in reports.
