Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Unmanned aerial vehicle with explosives struck Iraq oil facility

Unmanned aerial vehicle with explosives struck Iraq oil facility


2025-07-15 09:04:09
(MENAFN) An unmanned aerial vehicle carrying explosives struck the Sarsang oil facility on Tuesday morning in Iraq's Duhok province, located within the Kurdistan region. According to local officials, the incident did not result in any injuries.

This strike came shortly after another drone assault took place the previous evening, in which two explosive drones targeted the Khurmala oil site in Erbil province, as reported by the Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry of Natural Resources.

According to a statement from HKN Energy, a company based in the United States, the explosion on Tuesday disrupted one of its operational sites in the Sarsang field, forcing a halt in production activities.

Recent weeks have seen a rise in drone-related attacks across Iraq. In one of the more recent incidents, an explosive drone was intercepted near Erbil International Airport on Monday, as noted in reports.

MENAFN15072025000045017281ID1109803342

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search