Florida Oncology And Hematology Expands Fort Myers Clinic, Adds PET Services

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Oncology and Hematology , a partner practice of American Oncology Network (AON), has expanded its Fort Myers clinic at 14551 Hope Center Loop to include radiology services. Current and prospective patients can call (239) 264-7026 for more information or to schedule an appointment.









Board-certified medical oncologists Magali Van den Bergh, MD , Venkata Parsa, MD , and Shivtaj Mann, DO are now seeing patients at the new location.

The expanded clinic offers PET services, 12 exam rooms for patient consultations, nearly 30 infusion chairs and an on-site lab.

“Our Fort Myers practice now includes radiology services, allowing us to better meet the needs of our patients throughout Lee County,” said medical director, Dr. Van den Bergh .“Delivering compassionate, high-quality care remains our top priority. This expansion enables us to provide that care in a more comprehensive and comfortable setting. We're grateful for the trust our patients place in us and look forward to welcoming them to the expanded space.”

Florida Oncology and Hematology operates five clinics serving patients in Cape Coral, Clearwater, Fort Myers, Naples and surrounding areas. The practice is dedicated to providing personalized care plans tailored to each patient's unique needs. As a community-based oncology group, it offers high-quality, affordable care in a supportive and accessible environment.

The practice is a partner of American Oncology Network, one of the fastest-growing community oncology networks in the United States. Through this partnership, patients have access to expanded services such as an in-house specialty pharmacy, which provides home delivery of select medications, along with other supportive care resources.

“We're proud to continue growing alongside our community,” said Dr. Parsa .“The addition of PET services not only allows us to provide diagnostic PET and CT imaging, but it also provides the technology to offer innovative Radioligand Therapy to treat a variety of cancers such as prostate and neuroendocrine tumors in a more direct and targeted way. Now, we're able to deliver additional services for our patients-all in one convenient location.”

For more information about AON, visit AONcology.com . To learn more about Florida Oncology and Hematology, visit .

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 290 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

About Florida Oncology and Hematology

Specialists in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and blood disorders, Florida Oncology and Hematology serves patients in Cape Coral, Clearwater, Fort Myers, and Naples, Florida. As a community-based practice, it offers a full range of exceptional cancer services, providing the highest quality treatment based on research and focused on the whole person. Learn more at .

