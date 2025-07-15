US Fulbright Scholar Advances Water Sustainability Research In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The US Embassy in Qatar highlights the successful completion of Dr. Ali Alshami's Fulbright US Scholar Program for the 2024–2025 academic year in collaboration with Qatar University's College of Engineering.

During his Fulbright tenure, Dr. Alshami contributed to joint research on innovative, sustainable water treatment technologies, including the development of renewable membrane materials and environmentally friendly antiscalant solutions. He also taught courses, mentored students, and shared expertise through public talks and seminars.

During his time in Qatar, Dr. Alshami presented his research at regional and international conferences, led a seminar on innovative water and energy solutions at Qatar University's Center for Advanced Materials, and met with students through EducationUSA sessions to encourage them to pursue studies in STEM fields and research opportunities in the United States.

Dr. Alshami's Fulbright program strengthened academic ties between the United States and Qatar and supported capacity building in water research and sustainability.

The Fulbright Program is the US government's flagship international academic exchange initiative, designed to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and other countries through educational and cultural exchange.