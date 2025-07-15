403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lavrov affirms West will never succeed in attempts to defeat Russia
(MENAFN) Western nations will not succeed in their attempts to deliver a “strategic defeat” to Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a meeting with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev on Sunday in Kyrgyzstan.
Lavrov accused NATO and the EU of exploiting the Ukraine conflict as a tool against Moscow. “We are facing an unprecedented confrontation with the collective West, which has decided to wage war against us once again, using the Nazi regime in Kiev as a battering ram,” Lavrov stated. “The West has never succeeded in this before, and it won’t succeed now.”
Lavrov suggested that some Western leaders are beginning to realize that their aggressive policies toward Russia are ineffective. His comments are in line with Moscow’s repeated warnings against Western military support for Ukraine and NATO’s growing militarization.
At a recent EU summit in Brussels, most member states backed additional sanctions and more aid for Ukraine. However, Hungary blocked the final statement and Kiev’s EU accession talks.
While Russia initially said Ukraine’s EU aspirations were its sovereign choice if limited to economic matters, Moscow’s stance has hardened as Brussels increases military spending. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, recently said the EU now poses a threat to Russia equal to that of NATO.
Russia has long viewed NATO’s eastward expansion as a serious security threat and cited Ukraine’s push to join the alliance as a key reason for the ongoing conflict. Moscow has condemned NATO’s latest decision to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP, which the bloc justified as a response to Russia’s so-called long-term threat to Euro-Atlantic security.
Moscow maintains it has no intention of attacking Western nations and dismisses such accusations as fabricated pretexts for military buildup. President Vladimir Putin has previously accused NATO of inventing threats to justify extracting more funds from its populations.
Lavrov accused NATO and the EU of exploiting the Ukraine conflict as a tool against Moscow. “We are facing an unprecedented confrontation with the collective West, which has decided to wage war against us once again, using the Nazi regime in Kiev as a battering ram,” Lavrov stated. “The West has never succeeded in this before, and it won’t succeed now.”
Lavrov suggested that some Western leaders are beginning to realize that their aggressive policies toward Russia are ineffective. His comments are in line with Moscow’s repeated warnings against Western military support for Ukraine and NATO’s growing militarization.
At a recent EU summit in Brussels, most member states backed additional sanctions and more aid for Ukraine. However, Hungary blocked the final statement and Kiev’s EU accession talks.
While Russia initially said Ukraine’s EU aspirations were its sovereign choice if limited to economic matters, Moscow’s stance has hardened as Brussels increases military spending. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, recently said the EU now poses a threat to Russia equal to that of NATO.
Russia has long viewed NATO’s eastward expansion as a serious security threat and cited Ukraine’s push to join the alliance as a key reason for the ongoing conflict. Moscow has condemned NATO’s latest decision to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP, which the bloc justified as a response to Russia’s so-called long-term threat to Euro-Atlantic security.
Moscow maintains it has no intention of attacking Western nations and dismisses such accusations as fabricated pretexts for military buildup. President Vladimir Putin has previously accused NATO of inventing threats to justify extracting more funds from its populations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment