514 Job Vacancies At Dubai Police: Here's How University Graduates, Ncos Can Apply

Dubai Police is hiring! To attract top talent, the authority has announced the availability of 514 job opportunities for National and Reserve Service programme graduates.

The announcement was made during the opening day of the 8th National Service Career Fair, held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City and running until May 14.

Recommended For You

“The rapidly evolving security landscape, including advancements in artificial intelligence, demands skilled and forward-thinking individuals. These roles are a step toward integrating AI-driven solutions and reinforcing public safety across Dubai.” said major general Dr Saleh Abdullah Murad, Director of the General Department of Human Resources.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This initiative reflects Dubai Police's vision to empower Emirati youth and harness their capabilities in line with future policing needs.

Roles for university graduates and NCOs

According to Colonel Hamad bin Daffous, director of the Recruitment and Selection Department, the 514 vacancies are split between 53 roles for university graduates and 461 roles for non-commissioned officers (NCOs).

University-level roles span disciplines such as engineering, data support, operating systems specialists, and social media executives.

NCO roles, totalling 461, are designed to reinforce various policing sectors including the General Department of Criminal Investigation, General Department of Airport Security, General Department of Protective Security and Emergency, General Department of Traffic, Dubai Police Academy, and Port Police Station.

Smart application platform

The Dubai Police began receiving applications from the first day of the fair. Recruits can apply digitally via Dubai Police's Smart Recruitment Platform: Devices are available at the exhibition booth to assist applicants in completing their submissions.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must meet a set of requirements including passing smart assessments, clearing personal interviews, and passing medical evaluations.

Additionally, applicants must have a clean criminal record and not have been dismissed from previous military, security, or civil institutions.

Dubai Police reiterated its confidence in national service graduates, recognising their discipline, commitment, and operational readiness, shaped by rigorous training during their time in the National and Reserve Service.