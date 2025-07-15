George Lucas Is Heading To Comic-Con For The First Time

Filmmaker George Lucas, whose Star Wars movies helped create many of the ideas of modern fandoms, is coming to San Diego Comic-Con for his first-ever panel.

Lucas, according to The Hollywood Reporter, will be joined by filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, and artist and Star Wars prequels production designer Doug Chiang for a panel that will explore the power of illustrated story and offer a sneak peek at the new Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

Queen Latifah, the Grammy, Emmy, and Golden Globe-winning actress and recording artist, will moderate the panel.

The panel of creators will be talking about the role of narrative art in society. "We are beyond thrilled to welcome George Lucas to Comic-Con for the very first time," said David Glanzer, chief communications and strategy officer of Comic-Con.

"Nearly five decades ago, Star Wars made one of its earliest public appearances at our convention, along with a booth featuring Howard Chaykin's now legendary Star Wars poster as a promotional item," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Now, to have Mr. Lucas return, this time to debut the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, is a true full-circle moment. His lifelong dedication to visual storytelling and world-building resonates deeply with us and our community, and the museum's mission to celebrate narrative art in all its forms perfectly reflects what Comic-Con has championed from the very beginning."

Star Wars has been tied to Comic Con since its earliest days.

The Lucas Museum is dedicated to illustrated storytelling across time, cultures, and media and its collection will include works by Norman Rockwell, Kadir Nelson, Jessie Willcox Smith, NC Wyeth, Beatrix Potter, Judy Baca, Frida Kahlo, and Maxfield Parrish.

There will also be showcases for work by comic artists, including Winsor McCay, Jack Kirby, Frank Frazetta, Alison Bechdel, Chris Ware, and R. Crumb; and photographers Gordon Parks, Henri Cartier-Bresson, and Dorothea Lange.