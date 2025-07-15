17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Andhra
The 17-year-old girl, a student of intermediate second year at a private college in Proddatur, was found dead in Gandikota under Jammalamadugu mandal. The body was found in the bushes amidst hillocks at an isolated place.
A police officer said they found the girl's body Tuesday morning during a search operation launched after her parents had lodged a missing complaint at One Town Police Station in Produttur.
Police shifted the body for autopsy and took up the investigation. Police pressed the Clues team and dog squad at the spot to collect evidence.
The CCTV footage from the area revealed that the girl was accompanied by a youth on a motorbike. The youth was identified as Lokesh. Police arrested him, and he was being interrogated.
The suspect had brought the girl to Gandikota, about 40 km from Proddatur, on his motorbike. The visuals were captured on a CCTV camera at a toll gate.
Police suspect that the girl was murdered. They were trying to find out if the victim was sexually assaulted.
Investigations were also on to ascertain if any other person was also involved.
The victim's father, Kondaiah, alleged that they had left the village due to harassment by Lokesh in the name of love.
Kondaiah said that, unable to bear the harassment, they had shifted to Proddatur. The girl was studying at a college in the town. On Monday, she did not return home from the college, prompting her parents to lodge a missing complaint with the police.
The victim's father demanded that the police deliver instant justice by killing the guilty in an encounter.
District Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar visited the spot in Gandikota and was supervising the investigation into the case.
More details were awaited in the case.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment