403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany Says It Has Limited Patriot Supply
(MENAFN) Germany currently has access to only six U.S.-manufactured Patriot air defense systems, according to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, as reported by a news outlet.
The minister emphasized that Berlin can no longer afford to further exhaust its own military inventory in order to assist Kiev.
Since the intensification of Ukraine's conflict with Russia in February 2022, the country has received several Patriot batteries.
However, President Vladimir Zelensky has recently amplified his appeals to Western allies for additional support.
In an interview published on Sunday by the news outlet, Pistorius stated, “we only have six left in Germany,” noting that two of these systems had been allocated to Poland and another was currently unusable due to either maintenance or training requirements.
“That’s really too few, especially considering the NATO capability goals we have to meet. We definitely can’t give any more,” the German minister highlighted, underlining the constraints Germany faces in maintaining alliance commitments while assisting Ukraine.
Meanwhile, during a press briefing on Sunday evening, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed a willingness to deliver several Patriot systems to Ukraine.
However, he did not specify whether he was referring to complete air defense platforms or solely the accompanying missiles.
The minister emphasized that Berlin can no longer afford to further exhaust its own military inventory in order to assist Kiev.
Since the intensification of Ukraine's conflict with Russia in February 2022, the country has received several Patriot batteries.
However, President Vladimir Zelensky has recently amplified his appeals to Western allies for additional support.
In an interview published on Sunday by the news outlet, Pistorius stated, “we only have six left in Germany,” noting that two of these systems had been allocated to Poland and another was currently unusable due to either maintenance or training requirements.
“That’s really too few, especially considering the NATO capability goals we have to meet. We definitely can’t give any more,” the German minister highlighted, underlining the constraints Germany faces in maintaining alliance commitments while assisting Ukraine.
Meanwhile, during a press briefing on Sunday evening, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed a willingness to deliver several Patriot systems to Ukraine.
However, he did not specify whether he was referring to complete air defense platforms or solely the accompanying missiles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment