Germany Says It Has Limited Patriot Supply

2025-07-15 05:32:59
(MENAFN) Germany currently has access to only six U.S.-manufactured Patriot air defense systems, according to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, as reported by a news outlet.

The minister emphasized that Berlin can no longer afford to further exhaust its own military inventory in order to assist Kiev.

Since the intensification of Ukraine's conflict with Russia in February 2022, the country has received several Patriot batteries.

However, President Vladimir Zelensky has recently amplified his appeals to Western allies for additional support.

In an interview published on Sunday by the news outlet, Pistorius stated, “we only have six left in Germany,” noting that two of these systems had been allocated to Poland and another was currently unusable due to either maintenance or training requirements.

“That’s really too few, especially considering the NATO capability goals we have to meet. We definitely can’t give any more,” the German minister highlighted, underlining the constraints Germany faces in maintaining alliance commitments while assisting Ukraine.

Meanwhile, during a press briefing on Sunday evening, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed a willingness to deliver several Patriot systems to Ukraine.

However, he did not specify whether he was referring to complete air defense platforms or solely the accompanying missiles.

