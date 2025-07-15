Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany Seeks U.S. Missile System

2025-07-15 05:18:54
(MENAFN) Germany has officially requested to acquire Typhon medium-range missile systems from the United States, according to a statement by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

This development comes in the context of rising hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

The deployment of Typhon launchers would have been prohibited under the now-void 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

On Monday, Pistorius confirmed that Berlin had formally approached Washington to purchase the Typhon platform.

This missile system is capable of launching both Tomahawk cruise missiles and SM-6 multi-purpose missiles. With a range of approximately 2,000 kilometers, Typhon could strike well beyond Moscow if stationed within German borders.

The defense minister explained that acquiring the Typhon system would address a temporary shortfall in capabilities until European nations can develop their own long-range missile technologies—a process expected to take between seven and ten years.

Still, Pistorius expressed some doubt about whether the U.S. would follow through on its commitment to position long-range missiles in Germany by 2026, as initially proposed by the Joe Biden administration in 2024.

“I am very confident that last year’s agreement is still valid, but we are still waiting for a final decision,” the minister stated.

