Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran pledges revenge if Europe restore UN sanctions

2025-07-15 05:09:56
(MENAFN) Iran has pledged to deliver a “proportionate and appropriate response” if European nations move forward with plans to restore United Nations sanctions under the snapback clause of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

During a press briefing in Tehran, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei addressed threats from Britain, France, and Germany, criticizing their potential use of the snapback mechanism. The clause, outlined in UN Security Council Resolution 2231, allows for previously lifted sanctions to be reimposed if Iran is deemed to have violated its nuclear commitments.

Baqaei condemned the European stance as politically driven and fundamentally opposed to Iran’s interests.

“Naturally, it will be met with a proportionate and appropriate response,” he said, as reported by the state news agency.

He went on to argue that the recent strikes by the US and Israel on Iranian nuclear facilities had seriously weakened any justification for reactivating the mechanism.

“Resorting to this mechanism lacks any legal, political, or moral justification,” Baqaei said. “European parties are constantly trying to use it as a tool in violation of their fundamental obligations.”

He reaffirmed Tehran’s claim that it has upheld the nuclear agreement’s terms, despite what he labeled as repeated violations by both the United States and European signatories. Baqaei noted that Iran had no choice but to scale back its commitments under the deal, describing this move as a right explicitly allowed in the agreement’s text.

The 2015 nuclear accord was initially signed by Iran alongside the five permanent members of the UN Security Council—China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US—as well as Germany. It placed strict limits on Iran’s enriched uranium reserves, capping them at 202.8 kilograms at low levels of enrichment.

