403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Security Council Prolongs Mandates of Missions in Haiti, Yemen
(MENAFN) On Monday, the UN Security Council unanimously approved two critical resolutions to prolong the mandates of its missions in Haiti and Yemen, reinforcing ongoing international efforts in these volatile regions.
Resolution 2785 renews the UN Integrated Office in Haiti’s mandate for an additional six and a half months, extending its operation through January 31, 2026. The Council signaled its plan to consider the UN Secretary-General’s recommendations, expected in February 2025, which will explore potential UN involvement in Haiti, particularly the creation of a support office to assist the multinational police force with logistics and operations.
Meanwhile, Resolution 2786 prolongs the mandate of the UN Mission to support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA) by six and a half months, through January 28, 2026. The Council indicated its intention to conduct a comprehensive review of the mission’s scope, including evaluating the feasibility of continuing or concluding the operation. This review will focus on optimizing efficiency, cutting costs, and adapting to conditions on the ground, including progress toward a sustainable nationwide ceasefire.
Additionally, the Security Council has tasked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with delivering a further assessment of UNMHA by November 28, 2025, to guide future decisions on the mission’s direction.
Both resolutions passed unanimously, underscoring the Council’s unified commitment to stabilizing Haiti and Yemen amid ongoing challenges.
Resolution 2785 renews the UN Integrated Office in Haiti’s mandate for an additional six and a half months, extending its operation through January 31, 2026. The Council signaled its plan to consider the UN Secretary-General’s recommendations, expected in February 2025, which will explore potential UN involvement in Haiti, particularly the creation of a support office to assist the multinational police force with logistics and operations.
Meanwhile, Resolution 2786 prolongs the mandate of the UN Mission to support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA) by six and a half months, through January 28, 2026. The Council indicated its intention to conduct a comprehensive review of the mission’s scope, including evaluating the feasibility of continuing or concluding the operation. This review will focus on optimizing efficiency, cutting costs, and adapting to conditions on the ground, including progress toward a sustainable nationwide ceasefire.
Additionally, the Security Council has tasked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with delivering a further assessment of UNMHA by November 28, 2025, to guide future decisions on the mission’s direction.
Both resolutions passed unanimously, underscoring the Council’s unified commitment to stabilizing Haiti and Yemen amid ongoing challenges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment