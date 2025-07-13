403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week From July 14 To July 18, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gear up for a pivotal week with the Economic Calendar highlighting critical market events from July 14 to July 18, 2025.
Stay vigilant to seize opportunities in a market shaped by global economic data, with Brazil and Latin America in focus, but led by each day's most impactful event.
Monday starts strong with China's GDP (Q2), a global economic cornerstone, alongside Brazil's BCB Focus Market Readout and India's CPI.
Tuesday is driven by the U.S. Core CPI, a key inflation indicator, followed by Brazil's IBC-Br Economic Activity and Eurozone's German ZEW Economic Sentiment.
Midweek, Wednesday features the U.K.'s CPI, a vital signal for monetary policy, complemented by Brazil's Foreign Exchange Flows and U.S. Industrial Production.
Thursday is headlined by U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, a crucial labor market measure, with Brazil's IGP-10 Inflation Index and Eurozone's Core CPI in focus.
Friday concludes with U.S. Housing Starts, a key economic driver, alongside Brazil's CFTC BRL Speculative Net Positions and Eurozone's German PPI.
Economic Calendar for the Week from July 14 to July 18, 2025
Monday, July 14, 2025
Brazil
7:25 AM EST (8:25 AM BRT) BCB Focus Market Readout (Cons: -, Prev: -)
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) IBC-Br Economic Activity (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.20%)
China
22:00 PM EST (11:00 PM BRT) GDP (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: 1.0%, Prev: 1.2%)
22:00 PM EST (11:00 PM BRT) GDP (YoY) (Q2) (Cons: -, Prev: 5.4%)
22:00 PM EST (11:00 PM BRT) Chinese GDP YTD (YoY) (Q2) (Cons: 5.1%, Prev: 5.4%)
11:39 PM EST (12:39 AM BRT, Jul 15) Trade Balance (USD) (Jun) (Cons: 113.20B, Prev: 103.22B)
India
6:30 AM EST (7:30 AM BRT) CPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: 2.50%, Prev: 2.82%)
2:30 AM EST (3:30 AM BRT) WPI Inflation (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: 0.52%, Prev: 0.39%)
Eurozone
5:30 AM EST (6:30 AM BRT) German 12-Month Bubill Auction (Cons: -, Prev: 1.808%)
6:00 AM EST (7:00 AM BRT) German Buba Monthly Report (Cons: -, Prev: -)
United States
8:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) NY Empire State Manufacturing Index (Jul) (Cons: -7.80, Prev: -16.00)
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Brazil
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) IBC-Br Economic Activity (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.20%)
United States
8:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Core CPI (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: 0.3%, Prev: 0.1%)
8:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) CPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: 2.6%, Prev: 2.4%)
Eurozone
5:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) German ZEW Economic Sentiment (Jul) (Cons: 50.8, Prev: 47.5)
5:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) Industrial Production (MoM) (May) (Cons: 0.6%, Prev: -2.4%)
Canada
8:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) CPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 1.7%)
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Brazil
1:30 PM EST (2:30 PM BRT) Foreign Exchange Flows (Cons: -, Prev: -2.148B)
United Kingdom
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) Core CPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: 3.5%, Prev: 3.5%)
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) CPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: 3.4%, Prev: 3.4%)
United States
9:15 AM EST (10:15 AM BRT) Industrial Production (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: 0.1%, Prev: -0.2%)
2:00 PM EST (3:00 PM BRT) Beige Book (Cons: -, Prev: -)
Eurozone
5:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) Trade Balance (May) (Cons: 12.0B, Prev: 9.9B)
Thursday, July 17, 2025
Brazil
7:00 AM EST (8:00 AM BRT) IGP-10 Inflation Index (MoM) (Jul) (Cons: -, Prev: -1.0%)
United States
8:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Initial Jobless Claims (Cons: 234K, Prev: 227K)
8:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Retail Sales (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: -0.9%)
Eurozone
5:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) Core CPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: 2.3%, Prev: 2.3%)
5:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) CPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: 2.0%, Prev: 2.0%)
United Kingdom
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) Unemployment Rate (May) (Cons: 4.6%, Prev: 4.6%)
Friday, July 18, 2025
Brazil
3:30 PM EST (4:30 PM BRT) CFTC BRL Speculative Net Positions (Cons: -, Prev: 49.0K)
United States
8:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Housing Starts (Jun) (Cons: 1.290M, Prev: 1.256M)
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Jul) (Cons: 61.4, Prev: 60.7)
Eurozone
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) German PPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -1.2%)
4:00 AM EST (5:00 AM BRT) Current Account (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 19.8B)
Canada
8:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Housing Starts (Jun) (Cons: 254.0K, Prev: 279.5K)
This week's robust schedule, anchored by Brazil's economic activity and inflation data, amplified by global heavyweights like China's GDP, U.S. Core CPI, and U.K.'s CPI, provides critical insights for navigating financial markets.
EST is used for consistency, aligning with U.S. financial markets. BRT is included, reflecting Brazil's standard time (UTC-3).
Stay vigilant to seize opportunities in a market shaped by global economic data, with Brazil and Latin America in focus, but led by each day's most impactful event.
Monday starts strong with China's GDP (Q2), a global economic cornerstone, alongside Brazil's BCB Focus Market Readout and India's CPI.
Tuesday is driven by the U.S. Core CPI, a key inflation indicator, followed by Brazil's IBC-Br Economic Activity and Eurozone's German ZEW Economic Sentiment.
Midweek, Wednesday features the U.K.'s CPI, a vital signal for monetary policy, complemented by Brazil's Foreign Exchange Flows and U.S. Industrial Production.
Thursday is headlined by U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, a crucial labor market measure, with Brazil's IGP-10 Inflation Index and Eurozone's Core CPI in focus.
Friday concludes with U.S. Housing Starts, a key economic driver, alongside Brazil's CFTC BRL Speculative Net Positions and Eurozone's German PPI.
Economic Calendar for the Week from July 14 to July 18, 2025
Monday, July 14, 2025
Brazil
7:25 AM EST (8:25 AM BRT) BCB Focus Market Readout (Cons: -, Prev: -)
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) IBC-Br Economic Activity (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.20%)
China
22:00 PM EST (11:00 PM BRT) GDP (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: 1.0%, Prev: 1.2%)
22:00 PM EST (11:00 PM BRT) GDP (YoY) (Q2) (Cons: -, Prev: 5.4%)
22:00 PM EST (11:00 PM BRT) Chinese GDP YTD (YoY) (Q2) (Cons: 5.1%, Prev: 5.4%)
11:39 PM EST (12:39 AM BRT, Jul 15) Trade Balance (USD) (Jun) (Cons: 113.20B, Prev: 103.22B)
India
6:30 AM EST (7:30 AM BRT) CPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: 2.50%, Prev: 2.82%)
2:30 AM EST (3:30 AM BRT) WPI Inflation (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: 0.52%, Prev: 0.39%)
Eurozone
5:30 AM EST (6:30 AM BRT) German 12-Month Bubill Auction (Cons: -, Prev: 1.808%)
6:00 AM EST (7:00 AM BRT) German Buba Monthly Report (Cons: -, Prev: -)
United States
8:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) NY Empire State Manufacturing Index (Jul) (Cons: -7.80, Prev: -16.00)
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Brazil
8:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) IBC-Br Economic Activity (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.20%)
United States
8:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Core CPI (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: 0.3%, Prev: 0.1%)
8:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) CPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: 2.6%, Prev: 2.4%)
Eurozone
5:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) German ZEW Economic Sentiment (Jul) (Cons: 50.8, Prev: 47.5)
5:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) Industrial Production (MoM) (May) (Cons: 0.6%, Prev: -2.4%)
Canada
8:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) CPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 1.7%)
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Brazil
1:30 PM EST (2:30 PM BRT) Foreign Exchange Flows (Cons: -, Prev: -2.148B)
United Kingdom
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) Core CPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: 3.5%, Prev: 3.5%)
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) CPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: 3.4%, Prev: 3.4%)
United States
9:15 AM EST (10:15 AM BRT) Industrial Production (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: 0.1%, Prev: -0.2%)
2:00 PM EST (3:00 PM BRT) Beige Book (Cons: -, Prev: -)
Eurozone
5:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) Trade Balance (May) (Cons: 12.0B, Prev: 9.9B)
Thursday, July 17, 2025
Brazil
7:00 AM EST (8:00 AM BRT) IGP-10 Inflation Index (MoM) (Jul) (Cons: -, Prev: -1.0%)
United States
8:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Initial Jobless Claims (Cons: 234K, Prev: 227K)
8:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Retail Sales (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: -0.9%)
Eurozone
5:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) Core CPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: 2.3%, Prev: 2.3%)
5:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) CPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: 2.0%, Prev: 2.0%)
United Kingdom
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) Unemployment Rate (May) (Cons: 4.6%, Prev: 4.6%)
Friday, July 18, 2025
Brazil
3:30 PM EST (4:30 PM BRT) CFTC BRL Speculative Net Positions (Cons: -, Prev: 49.0K)
United States
8:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Housing Starts (Jun) (Cons: 1.290M, Prev: 1.256M)
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Jul) (Cons: 61.4, Prev: 60.7)
Eurozone
2:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) German PPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -1.2%)
4:00 AM EST (5:00 AM BRT) Current Account (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 19.8B)
Canada
8:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Housing Starts (Jun) (Cons: 254.0K, Prev: 279.5K)
This week's robust schedule, anchored by Brazil's economic activity and inflation data, amplified by global heavyweights like China's GDP, U.S. Core CPI, and U.K.'s CPI, provides critical insights for navigating financial markets.
EST is used for consistency, aligning with U.S. financial markets. BRT is included, reflecting Brazil's standard time (UTC-3).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment