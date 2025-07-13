Liverpool Fans Pay Emotional Tribute To Diogo Jota Ahead Of Friendly Match Vs Preston (WATCH)

A throng of Liverpool fans paid a heartfelt tribute to their star player, Diogo Jota, and his brother Andre Silva, who passed away in a fatal car crash, ahead of the friendly match against Preston North End at Deepdale Stadium on Sunday, July 13.

On July 3, not just the football world but the entire sporting world was shocked by the news of the sudden demise of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in a car crash in Spain. The incident took place on the A-52 highway in the province of Zamora. It was reported that Jota and Silva were travelling in a Lamborghini, which abruptly went off the road near the municipality of Palacios de Sanabria.

It was believed that the suspected tyre blowout to the car from 'overspeeding' resulted in the car skidding off the road and immediately catching fire, instantly killing both Diogo Jota and Andre Silva on the spot. The Liverpool tragically passed away just 10 days after marrying his sweetheart Rute Cardoso.

'You will never walk alone': Liverpool fans remember Jota

Before the friendly match between Liverpool and Preston North End at Deepdale Stadium, the Reds fans paid an emotional tribute to their beloved forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva by singing 'You will never walk alone' in unison.

The Liverpool fans held up the banner of the club's famous tagline to honour Jota's memory, creating a sea of red and emotion at Deepdale. The atmosphere was filled with emotions, grief, and solidarity as the supporters stood together as they paid their respect to the late Portuguese star and his brother.

What made it even more heartwarming was that Preston North End's player kept a wreath in front of the Liverpool fans, as a mark of respect, symbolising unity and compassion. Before the kickoff, Liverpool and Preston players observed a minute's silence to honour Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva.

Diogo Jota was one of the instrumental players in the success of Liverpool over the last few years. The late Portuguese star joined The Reds from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £45 million.

At Liverpool, Jota won his first Premier League title in the recently concluded season and was part of the team that finished as runners-up in the 2021-22 Champions League.

'It's very difficult to find the right words'

Ahead of the friendly match against Preston North End, Liverpool's head coach, Arne Slott, paid emotional tribute to Diogo Jota, stating that it is difficult to find words to describe the pain of losing their player in a tragic accident.

Slott further added that Liverpool should honour the memory of Jota by staying true to themselves, just like the way the Portuguese star was, highlighting his humility and authenticity.

“What I've said to the players, it's very difficult to find the right words because we constantly debate what is appropriate,” Slot said in an emotional interview with Liverpool.

“What is appropriate in our actions? What is appropriate (for) what we have to say? Can we train again? Can we laugh again? Can we be angry if there's a wrong decision?

“And I've said to them, maybe the best thing for us to do is handle this situation like Jota was. And what I meant with that is that Jota was always himself, it didn't matter if he was talking to me, to his teammates, to the staff, he was always himself,” he added.

Diogo Jota's death was a devastating blow to Liverpool Football Club, as he was not only a key figure on the pitch but also a beloved presence in the dressing room whose spirit, dedication, humility, and camaraderie inspired everyone around.

Jota was laid to rest, alongside his brother Andre Silva, on July 5 in his hometown of Gondomar, Portugal. His funeral was attended by his Liverpool and Portugal teammates as they bid adieu to their cherished friend and teammate.