3 WWE Stars Who Could Benefit In The Absence Of Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins' injury has shaken up WWE's RAW brand, but it may open the door for others to step up. Here are three superstars who might benefit most from his time away.

With Seth Rollins sidelined, Bron Breakker may find himself in a prime position. The 27-year-old powerhouse has been part of Rollins' dominant RAW faction since WrestleMania 41, but his role has mostly been as backup muscle. That may change quickly.

Rollins' absence could see Breakker emerge as the group's temporary leader, giving him a chance to prove his mettle as a solo star. More TV time, high-stakes promos, and a likely bump into major singles rivalries could be on the table.

A run-in with heavyweights like CM Punk or Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2025 isn't far-fetched either. This injury might just open the floodgates for Bron to begin his real ascent toward the main event tier.

LA Knight pulled off a huge win over Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event. While it may have come under special circumstances, with PWInsider noting it likely wouldn't have happened without Rollins' injury condition, a clean win is still a win.

This victory gives WWE the perfect excuse to catapult The Megastar into bigger storylines. He's been knocking on the main event door for a while now, but traffic at the top has kept him from fully breaking through.

Rollins being out might clear that path. Whether WWE gives Knight a World Heavyweight Championship opportunity or simply a major SummerSlam slot, he's earned a step up. The timing couldn't be better.

Gunther was expected to be the top target of Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank contract. Many believed SummerSlam would be the moment The Ring General finally dropped the World Heavyweight Championship via Rollins' cash-in.

But with The Visionary out of the equation for now, Gunther's title reign could roll on uninterrupted. No MITB threat lurking means more breathing room, possibly even carrying the belt through another premium event.

Unless WWE reshuffles the MITB plans entirely, Rollins' absence buys the champion some time and helps maintain his dominant image without a potential sudden loss.