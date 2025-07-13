PDTRA Participates In UNESCO World Heritage Meetings In Paris

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, July 13 (Petra) The Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) took part in the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Paris, which brought together member states and global heritage experts to discuss strategies for safeguarding world heritage sites.Representing the PDTRA were Chief Commissioner Fares Breizat and Commissioner of Petra Archeology Park and Tourism Yazan Mahadin. The meetings resulted in key decisions concerning Petra Archaeological Park, focusing on preserving its Outstanding Universal Value in the face of urban growth, tourism pressures, and environmental changes.The committee welcomed PDTRA's strategic tourism plan, launched last year in cooperation with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and approved the Heritage Impact Assessment (HIA) study for the "Dara" project. The study, prepared by the authority's own team in response to a request from the World Heritage Centre, received praise from ICOMOS (International Council on Monuments and Sites) experts for adhering to international site management standards.The committee recommended moving forward with the project, subject to the completion of a visual impact assessment.Further decisions called for adjustments to the buffer zone surrounding the site to mitigate development pressure and preserve the park's visual and environmental integrity. These measures align with advisory recommendations and are part of a comprehensive plan to enhance site protection in accordance with global heritage standards.The inclusion of these initiatives in the committee's official decisions reflects international recognition of Jordan's commitment to safeguarding and developing Petra in line with the 1972 World Heritage Convention.Breizat emphasized that participation in the committee's sessions strengthens Petra's international presence and deepens cooperation with the World Heritage Centre and its advisory bodies. He reaffirmed PDTRA's dedication to adopting best practices in integrated site management, balancing conservation with the needs of local communities and sustainable tourism.Mahadin described the "Dara" project as a transformative step in protecting Petra from urban and environmental threats, enhancing the visitor experience, and promoting sustainable use of the site's natural and cultural assets.PDTRA aims to position Petra as a regional and global model in world heritage site management, showcasing best practices in preservation and sustainable development.