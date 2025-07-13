Mexico Slams Trump Threat Of 30% Tariffs As 'Unfair Deal'

Mexico slammed US President Donald Trump's latest threat of 30 percent tariffs Saturday as an "unfair deal," according to a government statement.

Mexico was informed of the new duties -- which Trump said would come into effect by August 1 -- during talks in the United States on Friday.

Recommended For You

"We mentioned at the table that it was an unfair deal and that we did not agree," the Mexican economy and foreign ministries said in a joint statement.

Mexico is already in negotiations seeking an alternative to tariffs that would protect businesses and jobs on both sides of the border, the ministries added, saying they hope to avoid the duties.

President Claudia Sheinbaum, whom Trump often refers to favorably, expressed confidence Saturday that a deal would be reached.

"We are going to reach an agreement with the US government," Sheinbaum said during a public event hours after Trump's social media post announcing the elevated tariffs.

She said the talks in Washington would allow Mexico to be in a "better position" by August 1.

Mexico is one of the countries most vulnerable to the US leader's tariffs, with 80 percent of its exports destined for its northern neighbor, which is also its largest trading partner.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has reproached Mexico for not doing what he says is enough to prevent illegal migration and drug trafficking across the border, and has wielded tariffs as retaliation.