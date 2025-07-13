Romania Backs EU Efforts To Avert US Tariffs, Reaffirms Commitment To Transatlantic Ties

MENAFN - IANS) Brussels, July 13 (IANS) Romania's President Nicusor Dan, on Sunday, expressed his support towards the efforts of the European Union (EU) to reach an 'agreement' with the US regarding the 30 per cent tariff on EU exports.

Talking to X, the Romanian President said, "Romania fully supports the efforts of the European Commission and of the President Ursula von der Leyen to continue the negotiations and reach an agreement with the US before August 1."

"We also support the EU approach towards a negotiated solution with the US, in the interests of our citizens, businesses, and of the transatlantic partnership," he added.

Romania is deeply integrated with the European Union both economically and politically.

A large percentage of Romania's exports and imports are directed to and from EU member states, reflecting its strong trade ties within the bloc.

EU President von der Leyen expressed concerns over the announcement made by US President Donald Trump regarding the 30 per cent tariff on EU exports, saying it would hurt business, consumers and patients on both sides of the Atlantic.

Politically, Romania's foreign policy since the end of the Cold War has centred on Euro-Atlantic integration, leading to its membership in both NATO and the EU.

Romania plays an active role in EU institutions, participating in bodies such as the European Committee of the Regions and maintaining a permanent representation in Brussels, which serves effectively as its embassy to the EU.

Actively participating in various EU initiatives, Romania is involved in the Black Sea Economic Cooperation and the Three Seas Initiative, while also engaging closely with its neighbouring countries.

Alongside its European commitments, Romania maintains strong transatlantic ties through NATO membership, reflecting a continued strategic partnership with the US, further underpinning its Euro-Atlantic orientation.