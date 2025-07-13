403
Australia Kicks Off Historic Talisman Sabre War Games
(MENAFN) Australia kicked off its most expansive and complex military drill to date, Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025, with an official ceremony held Sunday aboard the HMAS Adelaide, according to a statement from the Defense Ministry.
Now in its 11th edition, Talisman Sabre has grown into the nation’s largest bilateral military exercise in history, showcasing the evolving scale and sophistication of its warfighting capabilities.
Over the next three weeks, more than 35,000 troops from Australia and allied nations will be active across multiple locations—including Queensland, the Northern Territory, Western Australia, New South Wales, and Christmas Island. For the first time, exercises will also extend into neighboring Papua New Guinea.
Military forces from a wide range of countries are participating, including the United States, Canada, Fiji, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Tonga, and the United Kingdom. Malaysia and Vietnam are observing the operation.
The drill will include live-fire training, amphibious assaults, land combat maneuvers, and coordinated air and sea operations. The event will also highlight cutting-edge Australian assets such as the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and the new Precision Strike Missile systems.
In a separate statement reported by media, Australian Defense Industry Minister Pat Conroy emphasized Canberra’s stance on future conflict involvement.
"The decision to commit Australian troops to a conflict will be made by the government of the day, not in advance but by the government of the day."
His remarks followed a report published Saturday by a news outlet, which revealed that U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby had urged Australian and Japanese defense officials to clarify their positions in the event of a conflict involving Taiwan.
Colby posted on X that the Department of Defense is implementing President Donald Trump’s “America First” policy—focusing on restoring deterrence and urging allies to raise defense budgets and take on greater responsibility for collective security.
China considers Taiwan a renegade province, while Taiwan maintains it is a sovereign entity and refuses Beijing’s claims.
