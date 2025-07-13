403
Belgian Tech Leader Warns of Economic U.S. Tariffs Impact
(MENAFN) The head of Belgium's technology industry association, Agoria, has issued a stark warning regarding the recent U.S. tariff hikes on European Union products.
According to a news agency, these measures could bring about “an economic disaster” if no diplomatic resolution is reached between the EU and the United States before August 1.
Bart Steukers, speaking on behalf of Agoria, emphasized the urgency of finding a "better, negotiated deal" to avoid a catastrophic impact on Belgium’s technology sector.
He stressed that without such an agreement, the Belgian industry could face devastating consequences.
In his remarks, Steukers urged both Belgian and broader European leadership to react “rationally and intelligently," steering clear of retaliatory actions.
Instead, he encouraged seeking out new international markets and trade partners beyond the U.S.
“There are several other trade agreements on the table,” he stated, citing pending deals with Mercosur, Mexico, and Chile that he believes must be finalized swiftly.
He also pointed out that Belgium has yet to fully ratify the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with Canada, and highlighted the importance of wrapping up negotiations with Australia, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia without further delay.
Steukers also reiterated his call for a more unified and efficient EU internal market.
He stressed the importance of eliminating internal trade obstacles and addressing market imbalances within the European Union itself.
Meanwhile, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot echoed this stance on Saturday, urging for renewed discussions with Washington before the August deadline.
He called for efforts to restore a "mutually beneficial" relationship, warning against falling into a "sterile arm wrestling" dynamic.
