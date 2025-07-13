Young Azerbaijani Artists Exhibit At Tbilisi State Academy Of Arts

MENAFN - AzerNews) A new exhibition titled“Palette Integration” has opened at the Grand Exhibition Hall of the Tbilisi State Academy of Arts, showcasing the creative talents of young Azerbaijani artists.

As reported by Azernews , the exhibition was jointly organized by the Tbilisi State Academy of Arts, the Development and Education Center, and the Georgian Art Academy. The event features nearly 100 artworks created by young artists from several institutions, including the“Tea House” art course in Marneuli, the“Georgian Azerbaijani Integration Center,”“Rizvan Ismailov Studio,”“Borçalı Carpet & Art,”“Saral Development and Education Center,” and the“Bright Future Youth Center.”

Speakers at the opening ceremony highlighted that the project's main objective is to foster interest in art among youth and teenagers in the regions. First launched in 2018 as an annual initiative, the exhibition has demonstrated a growing enthusiasm for visual arts and culture among young people, especially in the field of painting.

It was noted that in its early years, the exhibition drew only a small number of participants. In contrast, this year's edition presents nearly 100 works by around 50 artists - a clear indication that young people's interest in the arts is on the rise.

At the close of the event, participating centers were honored with awards recognizing their contributions to the development of the arts in the region.