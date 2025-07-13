Enemy Shells Sumy Region With MLRS, One Person Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegra by the Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by Ukrinform.

“Today, the Seredyna-Buda community came under fire. Preliminary reports indicate the enemy used MLRS. A 50-year-old resident was injured as a result of the shelling. Residential buildings were damaged,” Hryhorov said.

The consequences of the attack are being clarified. Relevant services are working at the scene.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, three people were injured in a Russian attack on the Shostka territorial community in the Sumy Region yesterday evening.

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine