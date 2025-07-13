Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enemy Shells Sumy Region With MLRS, One Person Injured

2025-07-13 08:04:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegra by the Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by Ukrinform.

“Today, the Seredyna-Buda community came under fire. Preliminary reports indicate the enemy used MLRS. A 50-year-old resident was injured as a result of the shelling. Residential buildings were damaged,” Hryhorov said.

The consequences of the attack are being clarified. Relevant services are working at the scene.

Read also: Enemy drones strike Samar city in Dnipropetrovsk Region

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, three people were injured in a Russian attack on the Shostka territorial community in the Sumy Region yesterday evening.

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

