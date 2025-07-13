Support Fund Launches 3Rd Round Of Applied Research Grants For Food Security

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 13 (Petra) -- The Scientific Research and Industrial Development Support Fund, affiliated with the Higher Council for Science and Technology, has launched the third round of its program supporting applied research projects in food security for 2025.The initiative aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, boost applied innovation, and align scientific research with the needs of priority industrial sectors.The Fund's Director, Abeer Ramadneh, said this program is one of the Fund's key initiatives since its establishment in 1994, promoting applied scientific research and effective partnerships between academia and industry to address food security challenges in Jordan. It also aims to enhance the competitiveness of national food industries and support a sustainable food security system.Ramadneh explained that projects must align with national food security priorities and form an applied research consortium that includes a researcher or research team from Jordanian universities or research institutions, alongside an industrial company and, where possible, a startup.She added that the Fund will hold information sessions to answer questions from researchers and industrial partners interested in participating.Applications will remain open until October 2, with a maximum funding limit of JD 30,000, covering the researcher, research institution, industrial partner, and startup. Projects must be completed within two years from the signing date of the tripartite agreement.Interested applicants can visit the Fund's official page on the Council's website through this link: [].