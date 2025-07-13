Jordan, Japan Discuss Parliamentary Cooperation, Regional Stability

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 13 (Petra) -- Chair of the Lower House Foreign Affairs Committee, MP Dina Basheer, met on Sunday with Japan's Ambassador to the Kingdom, Asari Hideki, to discuss aspects of bilateral cooperation, particularly at the parliamentary level.Basheer emphasized the depth and strength of Jordanian-Japanese relations and the growing economic and investment partnership between the two countries. She expressed appreciation for Japan's continued support across various sectors in Jordan.She also reaffirmed Jordan's steadfast position, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, in supporting the Palestinian people and His Majesty's ongoing efforts to achieve security and peace in the region, end the war in Gaza, and establish an independent Palestinian state.For his part, Hideki praised Jordan's pivotal role in maintaining regional stability and stressed Japan's commitment to further strengthening ties with Jordan, expanding cooperation and partnerships, and continuing Tokyo's support for UNRWA and the Palestinian cause.