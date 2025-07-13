Brandon Rose's Award-Winning Novel Experience May Vary Blends Fiction, Memory, And Mystery

A fictional take on a real life, this immersive novel reshapes Seattle and redefines what it means to remember.

GOLD BAR, WA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Brandon Rose's Experience May Vary Explores the Line Between Reality and Fiction in a Reimagined Seattle

2nd Place Winner – The BookFest Awards Fall 2024 (Fiction: Thriller/Suspense)

In his genre-blending debut, Experience May Vary: A Fictional Look into a Non-Fiction Life, author Brandon Rose invites readers into an alternate version of reality-one where Seattle never became the metropolis we know, and life unfolds under the quiet governance of hidden shadows.

Told through the lens of an alternate timeline, Experience May Vary challenges the idea of memory, identity, and personal truth. It's a story“for the ages,” offering a glimpse into a life that may or may not be real-an experience shaped just as much by the reader's imagination as the author's intent.

“Experience May Vary can be as real or as fictional as the reader wants it to be.” – Brandon Rose

The book earned 2nd Place in The BookFest Awards Fall 2024 (Fiction – Thriller/Suspense) and has received praise for its immersive tone, imaginative world-building, and powerful introspection.

Highlights:

· A bold fictional memoir set in an alternate version of Seattle

· Layered with personal reflection, social commentary, and philosophical depth

· Inspired by video games, movies, and real-life experiences

· Features interactive reader engagement via Reddit and Twitch

· The first in a growing series, with Book 2 (Experience May Vary: The Saga Begins) in development

---

About the Author

Brandon Rose is a lifelong Washington native who lives in Gold Bar with his wife and four dogs-two of whom are featured in the book. A lover of storytelling in all forms, Brandon draws creative inspiration from video games, movies, and pop culture. He is currently seeking representation for Book 2 and continuing work on future installments of the Experience May Vary series. When not writing, you'll likely find him playing Hero Plus or Overwatch 2, connecting with fans, and shaping the story through their feedback.

---

Book Details

· Title: Experience May Vary: A Fictional Look into a Non-Fiction Life

· Author: Brandon Rose

· Genre: Fiction / Alternate Reality / Suspense

· Formats: Paperback, eBook

· Distribution: Amazon: Buy on Amazon

· CraveBooks: Experience May Vary on CraveBooks

· Read Sample Chapters: Google Drive Sample

Brandon Rose

.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.