Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Maintains Collaboration with IAEA: Foreign Minister

Iran Maintains Collaboration with IAEA: Foreign Minister


2025-07-13 07:23:39
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced Saturday that Tehran will maintain its engagement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), but this collaboration will "take a new form to ensure the security of its nuclear facilities," local media reported.

During a meeting with foreign diplomats stationed in Tehran, Araghchi underscored the widespread breaches of the non-proliferation framework, describing them as a profound blow not only to Iran but also to the global community and international law. He said, “the fact that the non-proliferation system is being so easily violated represents a damage, before it being a loss for Iran, a loss for the international community and international law.”

Araghchi also revealed that Iran has received multiple messages from the United States signaling readiness to restart talks. He emphasized Iran’s position, stating that the country has “no fear or hesitation about negotiating provided that the interests and benefits of the Iranian people are secured.”

Reaffirming Tehran’s dedication to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Araghchi stressed, “Iran’s nuclear program has always been peaceful and will remain so,” and added that the country “will continue to be a member of the NPT.”

He explained that cooperation with the IAEA is regulated by Iran’s parliamentary law through the Supreme National Security Council. Araghchi said, “According to parliamentary law, our cooperation is managed through the Supreme National Security Council, and the IAEA’s requests for cooperation will be reviewed case by case by this council, which will make the decisions.”

Highlighting escalating concerns, Araghchi warned about “serious risks” facing Iran’s nuclear sites, citing “the danger of radioactive leaks and the threat posed by unexploded munitions left behind by US aggression.”

The tensions follow a 12-day conflict beginning June 13, triggered by Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian infrastructure. According to Iran’s Health Ministry, the strikes resulted in at least 606 deaths and 5,332 injuries.

In retaliation, Tehran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel, killing at least 29 people and injuring over 3,400, based on data from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The hostilities ceased on June 24 following a ceasefire brokered by the United States.

MENAFN13072025000045017169ID1109794088

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search