WaHa Secures $8 Million in Series A-1 Funding to Accelerate Global Growth
Fremont, CA/Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday July 11, 2025:
Water Harvesting Inc. (WaHa) today announced the close of an $8 million Series A-1 financing and corporate reorganization. The round was led by Chairman Mike Phillips and Board member Christian Thirion, with participation from the company’s largest noteholders and investors including Berkeley Catalyst Fund, Anthropocene Institute, Vestafund, and Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.
This financing eliminates all debt, simplifies WaHa’s cap table, and provides the capital for the company to achieve its next major commercial milestones and close its next funding round. It also supports a growing pipeline of qualified sales opportunities across the UAE and broader GCC, where field trials at Khalifa University have proven its unique ability to harvest pure water reliably in the UAE’s harsh desert environment of extreme heat, low moisture, and frequent sandstorms.
Since 2023, WaHa’s atmospheric water generation (AWG) systems have been deployed in challenging environments including West Texas, Abu Dhabi, a remote UAE desert site, Riyadh, and Stockholm. These systems have achieved 99.998% mechanical reliability and produced 98.3% of target water volume—the highest sustained output in the AWG industry. The company’s 14 patent families, with 18 patents granted worldwide, protect its proprietary WaHa Vaporator® technology, a modular system supporting off-grid installations and integration with HVAC and agricultural systems.
WaHa will unveil its first commercially available AWG unit at the WETEX 2025 exhibition in Dubai (September 30 – October 2), showcasing solutions for utilities, developers, and industrial operators seeking reliable, sustainable access to pure water.
“We’ve built a platform capable of transforming access to water across multiple sectors,” said Mike Phillips, Chairman of WaHa. “This raise will enable us to establish solid traction for the WaHa Vaporator® and improve water security in the UAE and broader GCC.”
“We’re grateful for the support of our investors and partners,” added Frank Ramirez, CEO of WaHa. “This is a major step toward delivering water where it’s needed most—reliably, efficiently, and sustainably. We’re proud of what our team has achieved and energized for what’s ahead.”
WaHa is negotiating commercial agreements for manufacturing, distribution, and long-term service and support.
