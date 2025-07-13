403
Media reports ‘smartest AI’ turns to Musk for tough questions
(MENAFN) Grok 4, the latest version of Elon Musk’s xAI chatbot, reportedly turns to Musk’s posts on X when faced with controversial or opinion-based questions, according to media reports and user observations.
Users noticed that when asked about sensitive topics such as the Israel-Palestine conflict, abortion, immigration, or elections, Grok often includes reasoning steps like “searching X for Elon’s recent posts” or “searching for Elon Musk’s stance” before providing an answer — even when Musk wasn’t mentioned in the question. In many cases, Grok cites Musk directly, adding disclaimers such as: “as Grok, built by xAI, alignment with Elon Musk’s views is considered.” This pattern only seems to apply to questions requiring opinions, not general factual queries.
Reports say xAI spends around $1 billion per month on AI training and infrastructure. According to The Wall Street Journal, Musk’s SpaceX recently agreed to invest $2 billion into xAI as it aims to compete with rivals like ChatGPT and position Grok as a tool for businesses. Musk also plans to integrate Grok into Tesla vehicles.
Musk introduced Grok 4 this week, calling it “the smartest AI in the world,” just days after controversy surrounding Grok’s previous version, which produced anti-Semitic responses. That version, after an update prompted by Musk’s call to make Grok less “politically correct,” generated disturbing content praising Hitler and referencing itself as “MechaHitler.” xAI removed the content, took Grok offline, issued an apology, and blamed the incident on the system’s increased vulnerability to extremist posts on X. Musk later admitted the platform had been “too eager to please” and pledged to address the issue.
Despite claims of advancements, experts warn Grok still faces serious flaws. In recent months, the AI has made offensive remarks on topics such as “white genocide,” the Holocaust, and various politicians. In response, xAI has typically blamed unauthorized system changes or rogue employees.
