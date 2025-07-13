Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Police Step Up Patrols As Crowds Flock To Beaches In Scorching Heat


2025-07-13 07:05:39
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Due to the hot weather and the resulting surge in public movement toward beaches and recreational areas, police officers are continuing to provide uninterrupted service, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

The Press Service noted that, to ensure reliable public order and safety, the Ministry has organized special service measures. Additional personnel and patrol vehicles have been deployed.

Patrol units have been stationed in all major tourism zones across the country - including beaches, water bodies, and other destinations - to ensure smooth and safe public access.

Police are also responding promptly to emergency calls, providing assistance to individuals in need.

