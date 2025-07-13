'Maa' Actor Jitin Gulati Reflects On His Struggle Days: 'Every Step Presented A New Challenge'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actor Jitin Gulati, who was recently seen as Sarfaraz in Kajol's "Maa", reflected on his struggle days.

When asked about the toughest part of his struggle journey during an exclusive conversation with IANS, Gulati revealed that every step presented a new challenge for him.

Speaking to IANS, Gulati said, "Honestly, the whole journey has been challenging. When you're trying to follow a dream-especially when it goes against the norm-it's always tough."

He claimed that although he was fortunate enough to get his family's support, things were not easy for him. "For many of us actors, we come from middle-class families where no one says, "Go become an actor." That kind of support, while emotionally present, isn't always practical. I've been fortunate in that my family stood by me, but still, it's not an easy road," Gualti shared.

He added, "From living in Mumbai to dealing with the uncertainty of the profession, every step presents a new challenge. Whether it's the lack of opportunities or the struggles you face while seeking them, the road isn't smooth."

Summarizing his journey so far, he called it "slow and steady".

"If I were to sum up my journey in a single line, I'd say it's been slow but steady-and always moving upwards. It may not have been the fastest route, but it's been a consistent climb. I feel that no matter how gradual the progress has been, I've always moved forward, and that in itself is rewarding," Gulati stated.

He further thanked the audience for being the biggest support in his journey.

"Your feedback, your messages, your reviews-they mean a great deal to me. Whether it was for Mumbai Meri Jaan, or my OTT work like Kala, Tukwan, or Maa-I've felt deeply encouraged by the response. Please know that it matters immensely," Gulati concluded.