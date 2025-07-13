Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fire in Türkiye’s Ankara Leaves Three Dead, Including Infant


2025-07-13 05:57:23
(MENAFN) Three people, among them a three-and-a-half-month-old baby, lost their lives after a massive fire tore through a 26-story residential tower in Ankara, Türkiye’s capital, according to media on Sunday.

The fire reportedly broke out around 10 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) Saturday on the building’s fourth floor, rapidly engulfing multiple levels.

Emergency responders—including firefighters, police units, and medical personnel—rushed to the scene. Residents were evacuated as flames continued to spread throughout the structure.

According to the report, firefighters battled the blaze for approximately four hours before gaining control. Cooling efforts remained ongoing into Sunday morning.

In total, 39 individuals suffered from mild smoke inhalation, including seven firefighters. Paramedics treated 26 people on-site, while 20 others were transported to hospitals. One person remains in critical condition.

