Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

LG STRENGTHENS EDTECH LEADERSHIP IN THE MIDDLE EAST WITH EXPANDED LG CREATEBOARD LINEUP


2025-07-13 04:45:38
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, July 10, 2025 The newly-launched LG CreateBoard Core (Model: TR3BQ), however, offers even more essential interactive features – such as handwriting on a touch displa– – at a more accessible price point, with its affordability and versatility expected to driv’ LG’s EdTech growth further in key markets across the Middle East.

MENAFN13072025007718016573ID1109793682

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search