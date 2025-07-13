403
India Health Exhibition opens at Bharat Mandapam, drawing stakeholders from across the healthcare spectrum
(MENAFN- dentsu) New Delhi, July 11, 2025: The second edition of the India Health Exhibition 2025, organised by Informa Markets in India, was inaugurated today at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, highlighting the rising demand and immense potential in this sector. The three-day event, which concludes on 13th July 2025, returns with renewed vigour and an expanded focus to drive collaboration, innovation, and knowledge sharing across In’ia’s healthcare and MedTech sectors. It offers a vibrant setting for business, innovation, and industry change. In keeping with the times, ’ndia’s health-tech sector is set for significant expansion, with hiring projected to ris– by 15–20– in 2025–26, reflecting the increasing demand for innovative healthcare solutions and the integration of technology in medical services.
The inaugural ceremony witnessed the presence of dignitaries such as Dr. Jitendra Sharma, MD, Founder CEO, AMTZ; Dr. Girdhar Gyani, Director General, Association of Healthcare Providers India; Mr. Rajiv Nath, Managing Director, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Device Ltd & Forum Coordinator, AIMED; Ms. Veena Kohli, CEO, Vanguard Diagnostics (P) Limited, Immediate Past–President – ADMI; Mr. Himanshu Baid, Managing Director, Poly Medicure, and Vice President, NATHEALTH; Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets India; Mr. Gop Menon, CFO, Informa Markets IMEA; and Mr. Rahul Deshpande, Senior Group Director, Informa Markets India.
Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India“Healthcare will always remain a na—ional priority—and India is witnessing a decisive shift in this space. With a thriving population, a proactive government, and growing emphasis on self-care, the sector is moving toward a projected $638 billion valuation by 2030. Our medical tourism market too is set to reach $16.21 billion.
The India Health Exhibition, built on the strong legacy of WHX Dubai, brings together policy, innovation, and enterprise—with India at the centre. This year, our dual-track conferences, including the Global MedTech Connect, aim to spark deeper engagement and forward-looking discussions. And with the launch of the India HealthNext Awards, we are reinforcing our long-term commitment to recognising excellence across the healthcare value chai”.”
Dr. Jitendra Sharma, MD, Founder and CEO of AMTZ, announced the launch of the w’rld’s first dedicated Medical Technology University at the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam. This pioneering institution will offer advanced degrees such as M.Tech, MBA, and Ph.D. in medical technology, aiming to transform the in’ustry’s skill-building ecosystem. Supported by prominent industry leaders, including Mr. Rajiv Nath, Managing Director, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Device Ltd & Forum Coordinator AIMED (Association of Medical Device Industry), Mr. Suresh Vazirani, Founder Chairman, Erba Transasia, and Dr. Girdhar Gyani, Director General, AHPI (Association of Healthcare Providers India) the university will serve as a global centre for innovation, research, and high-quality manufacturing expertise. By fostering strong collaboration between industry, academia, and regulators, this initiative is set to strengthen’ India’s self-reliance, boost exports, and establish the country as a leading destination for advanced medical device manufacturing.
The 2025 edition of the show brings together over 300 leading brands representing the full spectrum of healthcare, including medical equipment and devices, diagnostics, orthopaedics, IT systems, infrastructure, and wellness solutions. This edition is expected to exceed the participation of more than 8,000 professionals including biomedical engineers, radiologists, pathologists, hospital procurement heads, clinicians, R&D professionals, and medical technology regulators. With 95% domestic and 5% international representation, India Health 2025 also saw participation from countries such as Italy, UAE, and Ethiopia. With a strong focus on the Startup India mission, this year featured a dedicated Startup and Medical Laboratory Pavilion along with a B2B Matchmaking App designed to streamline buyer-seller engagement.
The opening day of India Health 2025 featured two robust and parallel knowledge forums: Global MedTech Connect (July 11 & 12) and the healthcare knowledge c–nference – He°lthcare 360° (July 11, 12 & 13).
Under the theme “Transforming MedTech: Pioneering Innovation and Global Complianc”,” Global MedTech Connect brought together industry experts to explore themes such as regulatory reform, quality compliance, artificial intelligence in MedTech, cybersecurity, and sustainability. The sessions also included discussions on navigating geopolitical storms, the role of QMS for MedTech organizations in India: ISO 13485 and Indian MDR alignment, the role of BIS in the MedTech quality ecosystem, cultivating a culture of excellence in medical device manufacturing, sourcing quality raw materials for manufacturers, streamlining labelling compliance in India: a unified approach, strengthening I’dia’s medical device regulatory system through IMDRF membership, and medical device cybersecurity: a checklist or a culture?
Simultaneously, the healthcare knowledge conference under the Healthca°e 360¦#8212; theme—integrating technology, tradition, and trans—ormation—delivered keynote panels and presentations that focused on public health integration, local manufacturing, diagnostics, and hospital innovation. Topics included government initiatives such as pushing digital diagnostics, bridging government & diagnostics, running paperless hospitals using smart technology for better care, driving procurement access and transparency through GeM, making India an export capital of medical devices, and where human touch meets high tech.
The speaker lineup featured thought leaders from leading companies such as Fortis, Transasia Bio-Medicals, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd, GE Healthcare, Medicover Hospitals, Danaher Corporation, Apex Hospitals, BIORx Venture Advisors, MTaI, and Sarvodaya Hospitals.
A special white paper was also launched today by Praxis Global Alliance in collaboration with Informa Markets in India, providing insights into the increasing popularity of single speciality hospitals as a model to solve inherent challenges in the sector.
The India Health Exhibition 2025 is supported by industry bodies such as AIMED, ADMI, AHPI, EPCMD, and MTAI, ensuring it remains aligned with both sectoral priorities and ’he country’s broader goa‘s under the ⦣8217;Make‘in India’ and ‘Dig’tal Health Mission’ agendas.
